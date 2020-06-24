Herman C. Beckinger
Herman C. Beckinger

Raccoon Township

Herman C. "Hacksaw" Beckinger, 85, of Raccoon Twp., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

He was born on November 7, 1934, in West Newton, Pa., a son of the late Raymond and Marian (Brick) Beckinger. Herman was a truck driver for 58 years and he loved every minute of it. He also retired from LTV where he worked in the blast furnace.

In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Beckinger; a daughter, Nanelle Beckinger; and a brother, Ben.

He is survived by his loving significant other, Carolyne Almonte; two sons, Stephen and Charles Beckinger; a daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Gary Pappis; two grandchildren, Sophia (Colin) Treat and Zachary (Casey) Pappis; two great-grandchildren, George and Nina Treat; nine brothers; and three sisters.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.

Private interment will take place in John Anderson Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributes may be made to a charity of choice.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
