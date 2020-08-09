1/1
Herman F. Hoffmeier

Herman F. Hoffmeier

Chippewa Township

Herman F. Hoffmeier, age 84, of Chippewa Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Herman was born April 13, 1936.

He is survived by his sons, Keith Hoffmeier (Jessica), and Kevin Hoffmeier (Janice); stepdaughters, Michele (Ed) Sutton, and Denise (Victor) Martin; loving grandfather to Wyatt and Brianna Hoffmeier, Christina Hoffmeier and fiancé Anthony Gennuso, Danielle Vignollini and spouse Mackenzie Vignollini, Kyle Hoffmeier, and Kristin Wharry (Christopher); step-grandchildren, Abigail and Zachary Sutton, and Madelynne and Maxwell Martin; loving great-grandfather to Brayden and Mason Carter, and Reagan and Paisley Vignollini; step great-grandson, Nick Wharry; and brothers, Alvin and Charlene Hoffmeier, and Stanley and Mary Novak.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War. He was a member of Carpenter Local #2274, Pittsburgh.

He was preceded in death by parents, and his wife, Shirley Ann (Novak Hoffmeier.

A private family memorial service to remember, honor and celebrate his life will held at the Sylvania Hills Memorial Mausoleum along with military honors.

Family suggest donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project in Herman's memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
