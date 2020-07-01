HERMAN SPECHT
Herman Specht

Center Township

Herman Specht, 85, of Center Twp., entered eternal life Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in New Brighton PA in 1935, and lived in Center Township most of his life.

Herman was a 33rd Degree Mason with the Masonic Temple in Monaca, and a member of the Rochester Owls. Herman graduated from Rochester High School in 1953, and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his country during the Korean Conflict era. After his Army years, Herman worked at St. Joe Minerals, where he retired after 42 years as a supervisor. Herman was an avid golfer, and loved to hunt and fish with his son and grandsons. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Center Township.

Herman was preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Ana Louise (Baker) Specht; his son Brian Specht; his parents, Herman W. Specht Sr. and Garnet (Gallagher) Specht, and his brother Robert Specht.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Specht; his son, Gary (Pamela) Specht; his five grandchildren, Gary (Kara) Specht Jr., Rachel Specht (Dr. Ryan) Wetzel, Jacob (Rachel) Specht, Veronica Specht (Ryan) Galbreath, Kayla Fullerton and Brian Specht Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; his sisters, Doris Specht Girimonti and Betty Specht (George)Petrella; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Specht; brother-in-law, Ralph (Nancy) Baker; two sisters-in-law, Fran Baker and Fran Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.

Herman had too many friends to mention and was genuinely grateful for each of them, especially Norman and Brenda Bible, and Jeff and Wendy Carpenter.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061.

Family and friends will meet Friday, July 3, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 100 Center Grange Rd., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001, where a celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Mike Sourwine, and Rev. Susan Irons, officiating.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 371-0433
