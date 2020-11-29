Hilda WolfNew GalileeHilda was born in Yugoslavia in 1930. Her family had a farm which they had to leave as World War II was winding down to avoid falling under Soviet rule. She met her husband of 67 years, Jacob Wolf in a refugee camp. They moved through a few countries due to the lack of being able to find work in the post war. They ended up in Germany and after a few years, they were sponsored by the Freedom Presbyterian Church which brought them to the United States. They had four children, Ellen, Ronald, Corinna, and Annette in that order. Jacob worked hard to provide for his family and Hilda worked equally if not harder to be an excellent mother and housewife. Hilda was the best mother ever, there was nothing she would not do for her children and there were no limits to her sacrifices. She loved her children and husband dearly. She had many personal challenges in the last few years, courageous fights with cancer and other physical ailments. She remained steadfast and loving to her family throughout, always putting them first. She will never be forgotten. It would be a challenge to find anyone as loving as her and is greatly missed by her family.Arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpson