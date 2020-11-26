Howard A. FinkFormerly of Rochester TownshipHoward A. Fink, 92, formerly of Rochester Twp., passed away November 23, 2020, at Franciscan Manor, Patterson Twp.Born in Rochester, he was the son of the late Michael and Marie Fink. He was a retired employee with the former St. Joe Lead Co. Potter Twp., where he was a master craftsman carpenter. He was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, Rochester, a member of Rochester F&A M Lodge #229, a member of the Rochester Beaver Lions Club, and was formerly active with the Canoe Trails with the Boy Scouts #488, Vanport.He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean C. (Campbell) Fink, in 1988.He is survived by two sons, A. Scott Fink and H. Mark Fink, and his companion, Elsa Figueroa, Cocoa, Florida. Also surviving are one granddaughter, Stephanie Fink, Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Karen Fink, Rochester, and Don and Edna Fink, Paradise, California; a close friend, Barbara Powers, Bridgewater and several nieces and nephews.Due to the COVID19 concerns, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.