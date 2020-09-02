1/1
Howard B. Ritchey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard B. Ritchey

Greencastle

Howard B. Ritchey, age 80, of Greencastle, Pa., passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2020, at his home. Born July 22, 1940, in Rochester, Pa., and raised in Freedom, Pa., he was the son of the late Howard B. Sr. and Helen McCaw Ritchey.

Howard was a 1958 graduate of Freedom Area High School, where he played football, and scrimmaged against Joe Namath, who played for a neighboring high school. After graduation he went on to work for Pittsburgh Tube Company for 11 years before going to Beaver County Community College. In 1971, Howard graduated from the California University of PA, with a B.S. degree in education. Howard taught Industrial Arts in the Greencastle-Antrim School District for three years, before pursuing a career in outside sales for a number of companies, including Snap-On Tools and Curtis Industries. He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greencastle, where he served on church council and various committees. Howard was a president of his local homeowners association. He enjoyed trains, collecting coins, volunteering for the Boy Scouts, and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Merle A. Ritchey, whom he married on June 18, 1966; three children, Todd D. Ritchey (wife Kathleen) of Hamilton, Va., Susan R. Bailey (husband Eric) of Republic, Mo., and Scott A. Ritchey (wife Erin) of Clearbrook, Va.; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Helen J. Bryan of New Brighton, Pa.; sister-in-law, Jan Schueler of Canton, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, Pa., where the Rev. Martin Horn will officiate. The family will receive friends on a controlled basis consistent with state and CDC guidelines on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the HAROLD M. ZIMMERMAN AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Evangelical Lutheran Church Benevolent Fund, 130 N. Washington St., Greencastle, PA 17225 or to the American Cancer Society, 120 W. Antietam St., Hagerstown, MD 21740.

Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved