Howard W.
Wilhelm Jr.
Formerly of Aliquippa
Howard W. Wilhelm Jr., 92, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was born in Aliquippa on June 24, 1928, the son of the late Howard and Elsie Wilhelm Sr. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired from J&L Steel as a supervisor in the Tin Mill. Howard was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Parish.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dorothy (Nesbit) Wilhelm; three children, Jeffery (Sharon) Wilhelm, Butler; Greg (Connie) Wilhelm, Laurel Hill, N.C.; and Cynthia Mellott, Harrisville, Pa.; three stepchildren, Jayne Bittner, Cranberry; Michele (Warren) Marweg, Wexford; and Tom (Kathy) Nesbit, Atlanta, Ga.; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Catherine (Perriello) Wilhelm in 1972, and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Nancy) and Richard (Lois) Wilhelm.
A Blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, 2345 Mill St.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Peace at Home and Good Samaritan Hospice for all of their wonderful help.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Titus Roman Catholic Parish, 952 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa, PA 15001.