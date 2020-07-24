1/1
Ida M. Pate
1925 - 2020
Ida M. Pate

Midland

Ida M. Pate, 94, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

She was born October 7, 1925, in Belmonte, Calabria, Italy. Ida will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 63-years, Alfredo Pate in 2008, and her sister, Alvira Turco.

She will be greatly missed by her sons, Tony Pate, Midland; Art (Nadine) Pate, McDonough, Ga.; and Richard (Karen) Pate, Chesapeake, Va.; three cherished grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Pate, Mayock, N.C.; Kimberly Renee (Stephen) Goldsmith, Washington, D.C.; and David (Mary) Reed, McDonough, Ga.; along with two great-grandchildren, Katilyn and Anna Reed; a caring and special brother, Albert (Rosemary) Pate, Zelienople; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 4 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. Ida will be laid to rest next to Alfredo at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver.

Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
JUL
26
Service
04:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
