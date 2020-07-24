Ida M. Pate
Midland
Ida M. Pate, 94, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
She was born October 7, 1925, in Belmonte, Calabria, Italy. Ida will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 63-years, Alfredo Pate in 2008, and her sister, Alvira Turco.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, Tony Pate, Midland; Art (Nadine) Pate, McDonough, Ga.; and Richard (Karen) Pate, Chesapeake, Va.; three cherished grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Pate, Mayock, N.C.; Kimberly Renee (Stephen) Goldsmith, Washington, D.C.; and David (Mary) Reed, McDonough, Ga.; along with two great-grandchildren, Katilyn and Anna Reed; a caring and special brother, Albert (Rosemary) Pate, Zelienople; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 4 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. Ida will be laid to rest next to Alfredo at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver.
