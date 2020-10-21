Ida Mae (Knatz) Posipanko
New Galilee
Ida Mae Posipanko, 94, of New Galilee, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born on March 28, 1926, in Lonaconing, Md., to the late Harry and Hattie (Donalson) Katz. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden where she was a member and past president of the Christian Mothers. She worked as a sales clerk in the better draperies department for the former Kaufmanns Department Store.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents were her husband, Michael E. Posipanko; a daughter, T/Sgt. Nadine Janders, USAF; son-in-laws, Darrell Dick and Bruce Karas; great granddaughter, Isabella Dick; brother, Willis Knatz; sister, Bernice Bitsko and a nephew, James Knatz.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen Dick with whom she resided, and Diane Posipanko of New Brighton; grandchildren, Michael Dick, Erick (Tammie) Dick and Jackie (Larry) Carr; great grandchildren, Jacob, Michael and Kaylie Dick, Trey, Tielar, Tessa and Jensley Carr; great great granddaughter, Aubrey Dick and nieces and nephews, Janet (Joe) Kurtyka, Steve (Carol) Bitsko, Mike (Sue) Bitsko, and Patty (Frank) Pecman.
There will no public visitation. When health conditions improve, A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. John the Baptist Church at a date and time to announced. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be offered at www.sykafuneralhome.com
