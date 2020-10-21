1/
IDA MAE (KNATZ) POSIPANKO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Mae (Knatz) Posipanko

New Galilee

Ida Mae Posipanko, 94, of New Galilee, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

She was born on March 28, 1926, in Lonaconing, Md., to the late Harry and Hattie (Donalson) Katz. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden where she was a member and past president of the Christian Mothers. She worked as a sales clerk in the better draperies department for the former Kaufmanns Department Store.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents were her husband, Michael E. Posipanko; a daughter, T/Sgt. Nadine Janders, USAF; son-in-laws, Darrell Dick and Bruce Karas; great granddaughter, Isabella Dick; brother, Willis Knatz; sister, Bernice Bitsko and a nephew, James Knatz.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen Dick with whom she resided, and Diane Posipanko of New Brighton; grandchildren, Michael Dick, Erick (Tammie) Dick and Jackie (Larry) Carr; great grandchildren, Jacob, Michael and Kaylie Dick, Trey, Tielar, Tessa and Jensley Carr; great great granddaughter, Aubrey Dick and nieces and nephews, Janet (Joe) Kurtyka, Steve (Carol) Bitsko, Mike (Sue) Bitsko, and Patty (Frank) Pecman.

There will no public visitation. When health conditions improve, A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. John the Baptist Church at a date and time to announced. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be offered at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved