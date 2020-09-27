Ida Rosati
Center Township
Ida Rosati, 96, of Center Township, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, at the Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Olivia Fabrizi, Ida was born in Beaver Falls on September 18, 1924. She was raised in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors from the Saint Mary of the Mount High School. Ida spent four years working for Bell Telephone Company before moving back to Beaver Falls to help with her grandmother's deli. In 1947, Ida married her husband Ernest Rosati, and they went on to have two children. Ernest sadly preceded her in death in 2005. Ida was a dedicated mother, animal lover, and cancer survivor. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Bee Bee."
Ida will be sadly missed by her surviving daughter, Cynthia Hodge; daughter-in-law, Marianne (Mistovich) Rosati; grandchildren, Jaime (Jason) Guido, Timothy (Jessica) Hodge, Dana (Adam) Razipour, Gregory (Sharyna) Rosati, and Kristen Rosati; great-grandchildren, Khalil and Kamran Razipour, Evan and Benjamin Hodge, and Troy and Ava Rosati; step great-grandchildren, Deven, Dante, and Jaxon Guido; and great-great-granddaughter, Mileena Guido. Ida is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Jean and Ann Rosati, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ida was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Rosati, and son-in-law, Ronald Hodge.
A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
.
Memorial contributions in remembrance of Ida can be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, beavercountyhumanesociety.org/donate
.