Ida (Boggess) Srubek, of Coraopolis, passed away on August 30, 2020, at the age of 77.



Ida was the daughter of the late Stanley and Ida (Pendel) Boggess; sister of Florence Hughes and the late Jeanann Zimmerman and Frank Boggess; aunt of Stanley (Kathy) Zimmerman, Howard (Barbara) Hughes, Cindy (Douglas) Kmit and great aunt of Sammi Kmit.



A Mass of Christian burial will take place in St. Joseph Church, Coraopolis, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. Everyone, please meet in the church at 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.



As per the PA Health Department, please wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure everyone's safety.



Arrangements entrusted to SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, CORAOPOLIS 412-264-3050.



