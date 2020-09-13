Irene M. Carr
New Brighton
Irene Carr, 80, of New Brighton, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.
Irene was born April 14, 1940, in New Brighton, to the late Gordon and Mary Lee. She was a proud resident of Hunky Alley. She devoted her time to her family, her career as an LPN, and her beloved pets. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and most of all her coffee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Charles "Bob" Carr; son, Robert "Bibby" Carr; brothers, Gordon "Itsy", Charles "Chappy", and Robert Lee; nephew, Tim Carr; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Clara "Kitty" Carr; and brothers and sisters-in-law, William "Eddie", Thomas, and James Carr, Patricia Sheets, Thomas Glaab, and Lucy Pia Lee.
She is survived by two children, Brenda Orlowski and Shawn Carr; sister, Joanne Lee Carr; grandchildren, Joshua and Brian Orlowski, Melissa and Zach Tulowitzki, and Deseree Carr; great-grandchildren, Jayden Hoey and Carter Dawson; daughter-in-law, Tammy Carr; sisters-in-law, Mary Glaab, Sue Carr, and Annie Lee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A very special thank you to the caregivers from Providence Care Center who cared for her, spoiled her, and loved her during her stay.
There are no immediate plans for a memorial service at this time. Arrangements were made through J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
Memorial contributions can be made to J&J Spratt Funeral Home in Irene's name.