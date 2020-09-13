1/1
Irene M. Carr
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene M. Carr

New Brighton

Irene Carr, 80, of New Brighton, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.

Irene was born April 14, 1940, in New Brighton, to the late Gordon and Mary Lee. She was a proud resident of Hunky Alley. She devoted her time to her family, her career as an LPN, and her beloved pets. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and most of all her coffee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Charles "Bob" Carr; son, Robert "Bibby" Carr; brothers, Gordon "Itsy", Charles "Chappy", and Robert Lee; nephew, Tim Carr; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Clara "Kitty" Carr; and brothers and sisters-in-law, William "Eddie", Thomas, and James Carr, Patricia Sheets, Thomas Glaab, and Lucy Pia Lee.

She is survived by two children, Brenda Orlowski and Shawn Carr; sister, Joanne Lee Carr; grandchildren, Joshua and Brian Orlowski, Melissa and Zach Tulowitzki, and Deseree Carr; great-grandchildren, Jayden Hoey and Carter Dawson; daughter-in-law, Tammy Carr; sisters-in-law, Mary Glaab, Sue Carr, and Annie Lee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A very special thank you to the caregivers from Providence Care Center who cared for her, spoiled her, and loved her during her stay.

There are no immediate plans for a memorial service at this time. Arrangements were made through J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com

Memorial contributions can be made to J&J Spratt Funeral Home in Irene's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J&J Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved