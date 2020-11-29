Irene Marcelette (Pace) Davis



Formerly of Aliquippa



Irene Marcelette (Pace) Davis was born on July 16, 1943, in Durham, North Carolina, and departed this life on November 17, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior.



She was the daughter of the late Paul and Irene Pace. Due to the death of her mother during childbirth, she came to Aliquippa to be raised by her grandparents, Herbert and Beatrice Horton. Upon their death, Marcelette went to live with her uncle, Cornis and aunt, Christine Sellars. Although she was an only child, she had a sister, Nettle Mae and two brothers, Earl and Jerome Sellars.



Marcelette attended Aliquippa High School where she graduated in 1963. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. You could not have known a better person. Marcelette was a loving person who enjoyed being around people. If you needed anything, you could get it from her. She was kindhearted, forgiving, and always thinking of other people. She loved the Lord with all her heart and was not afraid to tell it. She was passionate about her opinions and always spoke the truth. She always gave you an answer from the word of God. She loved to witness, entertain, and feed people. Anyone who knew her knows that she loved to talk. Marcelette loved the Lord and lived her life accordingly, and therefore was a servant to all.



Marcelette served the Lord in many capacities until the day she went to meet Him. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Bridgeville where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, usher, pastor's aide, missionary, and Deaconess. Marcelette did all this for over 30 plus years and did it with joy. She considered anything done for God as an Honor and privilege.



She later moved to Garner, North Carolina, where she became a member of Bazzel Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday school teacher, taught vacation bible school, and was a member of the Bazzel Creek Divas book club. Next, she moved to Aliquippa, her hometown, where she was an active member of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church under the Rev. Richard C. Jackson. Marcelette was president of pastors' aide, a vacation bible school teacher, and was active with the youth department. She was the lady who sent out the birthday, anniversary, thinking of you and any other card that would let you know that you are loved and missed.



Marcelette was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Irene Pace; grandparents, Herbert and Beatrice Horton; aunt, Annabell Daniels; aunt, Myrtle Grace Dorsett; uncle, Vincent Horton Sr., Faye Anderson Slappy; aunt, Ethyl Anderson, and Earl and Jerome Sellars; also, beloved nephews, Larry Anderson, Antonio D. Anderson, John B. Slappy Jr., and Thyrone Protho.



Marcelette leaves behind a loving husband of 36 years, William Davis Jr., whom she loved dearly; daughter, Crystal Pace; son, Terence (Yvonne) Pace Sr. of North Carolina, and daughter-in-law, Latricia Knight Slappy of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, William (Aubrey) Banks Jr., Kortnye Banks, Terence (Heather) Pace Jr., Jasmine (Brandeyn) Peeples, and Isaiah Slappy; great-grandchildren, Julius and Donovan Banks, Jadeyn and Jaxon Peeples, and Isaiah Slappy Jr.; an aunt, Queen Ester Raines Horton; a beloved nephew, Marvin (Charlene) Anderson; two sisters-in-law, Constance Davis and Burnetta Tyler; two brothers-in-law, Fred and Brent Barthany; a godson, Quentin Purnell of Chicago, Illinois; close friends, Addie Bell Moon, Mattie McCoy, Deacon Morris Richardson Sr., and Deaconess Louise Spencer; and a large host of family and friends who are too numerous to count but she loved them all. God Bless You All.



The family extends its deepest gratitude for all the prayers, kind words, cards, and thoughtful acts extended to us. We know that we are truly reaping all of the seeds of kindness our mother sowed, and for that, we are truly grateful. Special thanks to Gateway Hospice and all the caregivers for services welt done. Thank you.



Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until time of her Homegoing Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church (Logstown) with her pastor, the Rev. Richard Jackson, officiating. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa.



Arrangements have been entrusted to CALVIN L. SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 1125 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, 412-322-2530.



