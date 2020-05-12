|
Irene (Suhan) McCoy
Hopewell Township
Irene (Suhan) McCoy, 93, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Born March 21, 1927, in Aliquippa, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Guzma) Suhan.
Surviving are her four beloved daughters and sons-in-laws, Marlene 'Mernie' (Harry) McCoy, of Ambridge, Carole (Cary) Woods, of Monaca; Roni (Frank) Albanese, of Center and Luann (Tim) Tracy, of Hopewell; six grandchildren, Amy Jo (Glen) Gertis, Kenneth (Cristen) McCoy, David (Lisa) Woods, P.J. (Brandy) Woods, Michael (Nicole) Albanese and Amanda Tracy, and six great-grandchildren: Keelee and Laenee McCoy, Ben, Erin, Austin and Maura Woods.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McCoy and her three sisters, Josephine Palsa, Lillian Dornack and Stephanie Olds.
Mrs. McCoy "Libby" was a Hopewell School Crossing Guard for over 50 years. She was a committeewoman for the Democratic Party, attended Our Lady of Fatima Parish and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Confraternity of Christian Mothers.
Irene was a living witness of Christ's Love and shared that with her family. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
A special heartfelt thanks to the Very Rev. Father Howard Campbell for his prayers and support.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held this week., with interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Per Irene's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research or Our Lady of Fatima Parish.
Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020