Irene S. Cronin
Irene S. Cronin

Formerly of Monaca

Irene S. Cronin, 96, formerly of Monaca, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was the daughter of the late Michael B. and Amelia (Kovach) Fronko.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Walter M. Cronin, Sr. in December 2018. Her daughter, Coleen Cronin Drischler passed away on August 5th of this year.

She will be sadly missed by a son, Walter M. (Lisa) Cronin; a son-in-law, William Drischler; her grandchildren, Brendan Drischler (Rich Henderson), Erin (Jordan) Tomb, Olivia Cronin and Patrick Cronin; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Irene was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Monaca where she served on numerous committees and volunteered for a number of activities. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed doing ceramics, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

A brief family visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church with a service to follow immediately. Entombment will follow in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 819 Washington Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit her permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
