J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Irvin "Butch" Brewer

Irvin "Butch" Brewer Obituary
Irvin 'Butch' Brewer

West Mayfield

Irvin "Butch" Brewer, 68, of West Mayfield, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home after a brief illness.

Born May 22, 1951, in Beaver Falls, a son of the late Irvin A. and Mary Kathryn (Hall) Brewer. He was retired from Standard Steel in West Mayfield and was a member of Local Union #8183. He was a member of the West Mayfield Vets Club.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy (Kish) Brewer; one son, Mark (Jessica Bueno) Brewer, Cleveland, Ohio; one daughter, Stephanie (Lucas) Oehling, New Brighton; three grandchildren, Makenna, Bentley and Addilynn Oehling; three sisters, Kathy Eddy, Monaca; Carol Gacesa, Lady Lake, Fla.; and Norma Winkler, Riverside, Calif.; two brothers-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Kish, Beaver Falls, and David Summers, New Brighton; one sister-in-law, Janet (Michael) Tooch, New Brighton; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Krouse officiating.

Interment will take place at a later date.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 4, 2020
