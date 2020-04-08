Home

Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
ISABELL BARRETT


1931 - 2020
ISABELL BARRETT Obituary
Isabell Barrett

Beaver

Isabell Barrett, 88, of Beaver, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home.

Born August 15, 1931, in Brighton Twp., she was a daughter of the late Samuel Jacob and Mary Pearl Holt. Isabell had been a resident of the Beaver area all of her life. A faithful member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver, she was also a member of the Beaver Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to sew and work jigsaw puzzles.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert C. "Bob" Barrett in 2008; a son, Robert "Tom" Barrett in 2017; three brothers, Lester, Thomas and Robert Holt and three sisters, Margaret Breeze, Amanda Flick, and Edna Chambers.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary (Phil) Massaro, Maryville, Tenn.; two sons, Sam (Caroline) Barrett, and Chris (Amber) Barrett, all of Beaver; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Barrett, Raleigh, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Matt) Mays, Lauren Barrett, Hannah, and Sampson Barrett, Rachel (Jeff) Householder, Rebekkah Massaro, Matt (Jennifer) Massaro and Megan and Mallory Barrett and four great grandchildren, Mason Barrett, James Householder and Liam and Maddisynne Mays.

Family visitation will be private. A celebration of life memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private interment will take place at the Beaver Cemetery. Professional services have been entrusted to NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 200 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020
