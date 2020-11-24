Isabella Tracey Deutsch



New Sewickley Township



Isabella Tracey Deutsch, 62, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away at home on November, 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.



She was the daughter of the late Ida Losey.



In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Deutsch and her brother, John F. Charlton.



She is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul Jr (Terrie) Deutsch, John Deutsch and James (Megan) Deutsch; siblings, Michelle and Wilbur Charlton and Franklin and Robert (Kelly) Losey; ten grandchildren, Jamie, Patty, Lucas M., Jordan, Alyssa, Markus, Zane, Lucas C., Skylar and Chase; three great grandchildren; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-laws; aunts; uncles and especially her faithful companion, "Brooks".



Isabella worked for over 20 years for Goodwill Industries and loved her job. She was a loving mother and adored her family and will be greatly missed by all that she knew and the lives she touched.



Friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Avenue, Conway, PA, David M.Alvarez, Supervisor. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.



The family would like to thank all that cared for Isabella over the last several weeks.



