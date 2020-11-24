1/1
ISABELLA TRACEY DEUTSCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ISABELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabella Tracey Deutsch

New Sewickley Township

Isabella Tracey Deutsch, 62, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away at home on November, 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

She was the daughter of the late Ida Losey.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Deutsch and her brother, John F. Charlton.

She is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul Jr (Terrie) Deutsch, John Deutsch and James (Megan) Deutsch; siblings, Michelle and Wilbur Charlton and Franklin and Robert (Kelly) Losey; ten grandchildren, Jamie, Patty, Lucas M., Jordan, Alyssa, Markus, Zane, Lucas C., Skylar and Chase; three great grandchildren; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-laws; aunts; uncles and especially her faithful companion, "Brooks".

Isabella worked for over 20 years for Goodwill Industries and loved her job. She was a loving mother and adored her family and will be greatly missed by all that she knew and the lives she touched.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Avenue, Conway, PA, David M.Alvarez, Supervisor. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.

The family would like to thank all that cared for Isabella over the last several weeks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Poland Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved