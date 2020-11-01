Isabelle Dimmick Todd



Formerly of



Chippewa Township



Isabelle Dimmick Todd, 102, of Orange City, Fla., passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020.



She was born on June 28, 1918, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Dr. Earl A. Dimmick and Marian Ziegenfus Dimmick.



She is survived by her daughters, Marian Kaiser (Bob) Ellen Lewchenko (John) and Terri Francis (Bill); son, John Todd (Paulette), many grandchildren; great grandchildren; a great great grandson and her sister, Carolyn Shull (Dan).



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beryl Dimmick; brothers, Charles and Duncan Dimmick; her husband, John Todd; daughter, Karen Gonzalez and a great granddaughter, Rosie Turner.



A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a future date.



