Isabelle Dove Majors
New Sewickley
Isabelle Dove Majors, 77, of New Sewickley, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in her home.
She was born on November 16, 1942, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Isabelle Magness. She retired from Seneca Valley School District as an English teacher to become a homemaker. She was an active member of the New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was the financial secretary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Majors in 2004, and four siblings, Melvin, Woodrow, Thomas and Darlene Magness.
She is survived by her three children, C. Edward Majors, New Sewickley Twp.; Michelle "Neke" (William) Morgan, Weirton, W.Va.; and Stacy (David) Ward, East Liverpool, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Sarah, Chad, Anna Majors, Emily (John) McLain, Timothy (Ashley), Cody, Jacob, Nicholas Morgan, Taylor, Erica, and Amanda Ward; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Theodore (Karen) Magness, Patricia (Fred) Zakrajsek, and Katherine (Jim) Irvin-Syme; and two sisters-in-law, Melva and Bette Magness.
Friends will be received on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St. Rochester. Please come prepared to adhere to social distancing and occupancy limitations at the funeral home.
Funeral and burial services are private.
Memorials may be made to the New Hope Lutheran Church, 200 Second Avenue, Conway, PA 15027.
New Sewickley
Isabelle Dove Majors, 77, of New Sewickley, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in her home.
She was born on November 16, 1942, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Isabelle Magness. She retired from Seneca Valley School District as an English teacher to become a homemaker. She was an active member of the New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was the financial secretary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Majors in 2004, and four siblings, Melvin, Woodrow, Thomas and Darlene Magness.
She is survived by her three children, C. Edward Majors, New Sewickley Twp.; Michelle "Neke" (William) Morgan, Weirton, W.Va.; and Stacy (David) Ward, East Liverpool, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Sarah, Chad, Anna Majors, Emily (John) McLain, Timothy (Ashley), Cody, Jacob, Nicholas Morgan, Taylor, Erica, and Amanda Ward; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Theodore (Karen) Magness, Patricia (Fred) Zakrajsek, and Katherine (Jim) Irvin-Syme; and two sisters-in-law, Melva and Bette Magness.
Friends will be received on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St. Rochester. Please come prepared to adhere to social distancing and occupancy limitations at the funeral home.
Funeral and burial services are private.
Memorials may be made to the New Hope Lutheran Church, 200 Second Avenue, Conway, PA 15027.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.