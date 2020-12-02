JH Elliott
New Brighton
JH Elliott, 49, of New Brighton left the world too soon on Sunday, November 29, 2020, to meet his Heavenly Father.
Born April 6, 1971, in New Brighton, he was the son of Elaine (Goehring) and Dan Chevalier and John and Terry Elliott.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mandy, and two sons, Ryan (Kersten) and Aaron; his brother and sisters, Shannon (Mike) Mathews, Kent (Erica) Chevalier, Justine (Dave) Elliott, and Danielle (Aaron) Albert. Along with them, he was loved by his in-laws, Rick and Nancy Lynn Greathouse, Rich (Amie) Greathouse, and Amy (Graham) Rose. He was also adored by his thirteen nieces and nephews.
JH was his kids #1 fan for every activity they were involved in. He was a dedicated member of the New Brighton Church of the Nazarene from birth. JH's passion was anything sports related with his favorite teams being the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, and Lakers.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff of the UPMC Passavant McCandless COVID ICU unit for their dedication to his care. He was loved by countless family and friends who we could not have gotten through this without. He will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NB Baseball Boosters Association (Contact Mike Kirchner) and New Brighton Church of the Nazarene.
Friends are invited to view from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the New Brighton Church of the Nazarene, 417 Penn Ave., New Brighton. Please be aware that masks, social distancing and gathering limits will be expected. A private funeral service will be conducted by his Pastor Randy Owens.
