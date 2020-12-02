1/1
J. H. ELLIOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JH Elliott

New Brighton

JH Elliott, 49, of New Brighton left the world too soon on Sunday, November 29, 2020, to meet his Heavenly Father.

Born April 6, 1971, in New Brighton, he was the son of Elaine (Goehring) and Dan Chevalier and John and Terry Elliott.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mandy, and two sons, Ryan (Kersten) and Aaron; his brother and sisters, Shannon (Mike) Mathews, Kent (Erica) Chevalier, Justine (Dave) Elliott, and Danielle (Aaron) Albert. Along with them, he was loved by his in-laws, Rick and Nancy Lynn Greathouse, Rich (Amie) Greathouse, and Amy (Graham) Rose. He was also adored by his thirteen nieces and nephews.

JH was his kids #1 fan for every activity they were involved in. He was a dedicated member of the New Brighton Church of the Nazarene from birth. JH's passion was anything sports related with his favorite teams being the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, and Lakers.

The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff of the UPMC Passavant McCandless COVID ICU unit for their dedication to his care. He was loved by countless family and friends who we could not have gotten through this without. He will be forever missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NB Baseball Boosters Association (Contact Mike Kirchner) and New Brighton Church of the Nazarene.

Friends are invited to view from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the New Brighton Church of the Nazarene, 417 Penn Ave., New Brighton. Please be aware that masks, social distancing and gathering limits will be expected. A private funeral service will be conducted by his Pastor Randy Owens.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
502 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved