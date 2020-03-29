|
J. Ronald Genevie
Formerly of Rochester
J. Ronald Genevie, 73, died at his Marco Island, Fla. home on March 17, 2020.
Ron was born March 24, 1947, in Rochester to the late Joseph M.E. and Lubie Genevie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Bishop Genevie. They resided in Columbus, Ohio before retiring to Marco Island in 2001.
Ron attended St. Cecilia Catholic School and was a 1965 graduate of Rochester High School for whom he proudly played basketball. He graduated from Penn State University and began a 30-year career as Chief of Microbiology at the Ohio Department of Health Laboratory. He was a devoted PSU and Steeler fan, and a March Madness enthusiast. Ron relished in a running sports commentary with his lifelong hometown buddies and his brother, "Ace". On other topics, he was the voice of reason. Ron loved retirement on Marco Island and hosted many fun visits with family and friends.
Remembered always by his beloved brother, Dennis "Ace" Genevie and wife, Linda; sister, Cheryl Genevie and husband, Richard; the best brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Vicki Bishop; dear cousin, Al Cincione. Also his adored Aunt Dorothy Verban, cousins, Susan Jamery and Lori and Tom Ketterer and Aunt Catherine Hutsky, all of Rochester.
A remarkable man whose life was defined by integrity, Ron honored his parents and cherished his wife and loved ones. He was dedicated to his field of science with an unparalleled work and personal ethic. He possessed a strong intellect, accompanied by a ready sense of humor and smile. Ron was an unassuming, caring gentleman, faithful to God. Ron, forever we love you.
Ron was a member of San Marco Catholic Church, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Columbus, Ohio for Lynn and Ron Genevie.
