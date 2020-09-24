1/1
J. Samuel Randatz
J. Samuel Randatz

Formerly of Darlington

J. Samuel Randatz, 88, Eustis, Fla., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Donna (Brown) Randatz.

Sam was one of a kind. His family always came first. He loved to cook, garden, fish, hunt, trap, train horses, flea markets, play pool and drink with friends.

Sam was born on August 3, 1932, in Darlington, to the late Joseph Randatz and Mabel Irene (Conners) Randatz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Duffy.

Sam is survived by his daughter, Kim Randatz Jessee and son-in-law, Raymond Jessee, Oviedo, Fla.; his two grandchildren, Allison Jessee, Orlando, Fla., and Jarren Jessee, Oviedo, Fla.; his sister, Sandy Hienz and husband Mark Harsh, Patterson Heights; and his sister, Marsha and husband David Matchett, Kirkland, Wash.

Friends are invited to Celebrate His Life on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the home of his sister Sandy Hienz and husband Mark Harsh.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
