Jacinta 'Cindy' McMuldren Molokach
Economy
Jacinta "Cindy" McMuldren Molokach, age 69, of Economy, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh March 4, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Anna M. Mohan McMuldren.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Joe Molokach who she married April 7, 1972; her children, Chrissy (Mike) Carr, Carrie Ann (Keith) Jones and Joey (Jen) Molokach; one brother, Tom McMuldren; four sisters, Clara McMuldren, Anna Marie McMuldren, Marian Fischer and Ann Michele McMuldren; five grandchildren, Rhianna, Siena, Sam, Malena and Scarlett, also nieces and nephews..
She was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers and a granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held privately by the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to http://www.yellowribbongirls.com
, Yellow Ribbon Girls, P.O. Box 248. Elwood City, PA 16117.
A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople, Pa., was in charge of her arrangements.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneral home.com