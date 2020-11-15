1/
Jacinta McMuldren "Cindy" Molokach
Jacinta 'Cindy' McMuldren Molokach

Economy

Jacinta "Cindy" McMuldren Molokach, age 69, of Economy, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Born in Pittsburgh March 4, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Anna M. Mohan McMuldren.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Joe Molokach who she married April 7, 1972; her children, Chrissy (Mike) Carr, Carrie Ann (Keith) Jones and Joey (Jen) Molokach; one brother, Tom McMuldren; four sisters, Clara McMuldren, Anna Marie McMuldren, Marian Fischer and Ann Michele McMuldren; five grandchildren, Rhianna, Siena, Sam, Malena and Scarlett, also nieces and nephews..

She was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers and a granddaughter.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held privately by the family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to http://www.yellowribbongirls.com, Yellow Ribbon Girls, P.O. Box 248. Elwood City, PA 16117.

A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople, Pa., was in charge of her arrangements.

Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneral home.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz
114 West Spring Street
Zelienople, PA 16063
(724) 452-3171
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Clara
Clara MCMULDREN
Sister
November 14, 2020
Joe, and Family,
My most Heartfelt Sympathy on Cindy's passing. Know that she is in Heaven surrounded by her family welcoming her at the gates. Irish music and dancing will be playing. I end with "It is What it is" Cindy's favorite expression.
Love and Prayers
Anna Marie McMuldren
Anna Marie McMuldren
Sister
November 14, 2020
Cindy,
I am sure there is a party up in heaven as your family awaited your arrival and greeted you with open arms. I guess you are kicking up your heels doing the jig.
Fly with the angels. We are send our Love and OH!!!! By the way..........
You numbers did not hit on the Lottery. But I Played them.
"It is what it is"
Love and Prayers
your sister
Anna Marie
Anna Marie McMuldren
Sister
