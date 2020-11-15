Cindy,

I am sure there is a party up in heaven as your family awaited your arrival and greeted you with open arms. I guess you are kicking up your heels doing the jig.

Fly with the angels. We are send our Love and OH!!!! By the way..........

You numbers did not hit on the Lottery. But I Played them.

"It is what it is"

Love and Prayers

your sister

Anna Marie

Anna Marie McMuldren

Sister