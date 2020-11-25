Jack 'Deac' E. Davis
Moon Township
Formerly of Aliquippa
Jack 'Deac' E. Davis, age 91, of Moon Township, originally from Aliquippa , passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side. Jack was born on September 4, 1929, the son of William E. and Hazel L. Davis.
Devoted husband to Barbara Davis of 65 years; loving father of Blaise J., Brian J., Thomas G. (Deanna) Davis, and Barbara D. Glynn; and grandpa and PapPap to Brian, Jr., Amanda, Sarah, Nico, Asher and Hailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jeanne L. Davis de Langis.
When Jack wasn't hitchhiking across the east coast with cousin Gordon Davis, he attended Aliquippa High School. After graduating in 1948, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Maloy. With his tour complete he transferred to the Naval Reserve and began 36 years of employment at J&L Steel/LTV Aliquippa Works. Jack worked at Cerro Metals in Bellefonte, Pa., for 4 years before retiring in 1990.
Jack loved the beach, golfing, the Steelers, was an avid runner and biker, and enjoyed painting. During his time in the Navy, Jack was on the boxing and basketball teams. In the early 1950's, he played on the semi-pro Sewickley Yellow Jackets football team. He was a Shriner and a longtime member of the Elks, Aliquippa Lodge 1221 where he served as Exalted Ruler. While Jack was in State College, he was a member of the Pennsylvania Prison Society Centre County Chapter and spent time supporting the local juvenile center. Jack served as vice-president on the board of Forest Glen Condominiums in Moon Township for over twenty years. He also spearheaded a group to gain recognition for Joshua Meeks, an American Revolution captain and petitioner to create Allegheny County, from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker was awarded and stands near the Meeks former farm on Beaver Grade Road in Moon Township.
Jack was a longtime member of All Saints Church in Aliquippa and while living in Moon Township was a member of St. Philip's Church, Coraopolis.
. No viewing.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans.