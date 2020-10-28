1/1
Jack L. Weir
Jack L. Weir

Beaver Falls

Jack L. Weir, age 94, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pa.

Born February 26, 1926, in Beaver Falls, Pa., to the late Lafayette and Pearl (Fosnot) Weir. He was a member of First Baptist Church in New Brighton and a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force where he served during World War II. He worked as a salesman but was known by his family and friends as a master carpenter. He loved working in his shop. He built two of the family homes and redesigned the others. He served as a deacon and trustee and developed various work projects in his church. He was an avid hunter and loved hiking, sailing and camping. He was a great mentor, a good friend and was looked up to by his family as a role model.

He is survived by his children, Diane Brazzell of California, Eileen Priddy of Beaver Falls, and Geary (Sue) Weir of Webster Springs, W.Va.; ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Jeanne Weir; son, Keith Weir; grandson, Bryan J. Weir; and brother, Garth Weir.

Due to covid-19, there were no services at this time.

Condolences may be left online at campbell funeralhomes.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A D Campbell Funeral Home
1326 8th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
724-846-1160
