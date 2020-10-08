Jack P. RosenbauerEconomy BoroughJack P. Rosenbauer, 88, of Economy Borough, died Tuesday October 6, 2020, at Brighton Rehab & Wellness.Born November 14, 1931, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Lawrence Andrew and Grace Whiteman Rosenbauer. He was retired from Teledyne Vasco Steel, Monaca. Jack was an avid hunter and an expert marksman trap shooter. He was member of the Rehoboth Lutheran Church and the Ambridge Sportsmen's Club, and was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran.He is survived by his wife, Elaine Dempsey Rosenbauer; one son, Jay Rosenbauer, Mexico; one daughter and son-in-law, Sonja and Chad Vrobel, St, Petersburg, Fla.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Chester Rosenbauer and one sister, Norma Wanchik.Friends will be received Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In following with the CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing will be required.