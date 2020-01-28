Home

Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Jack Vincent Bozza

Jack Vincent Bozza Obituary
Jack Vincent Bozza

Conway

Jack Vincent Bozza, 65, of Conway, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Vincent and Nancy Bozza.

He served in the United States Navy, and was employed with Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He especially enjoyed "spaghetti Sunday" with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael Vincent Bozza.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elaine (Bobich) Bozza; a brother, Antonio (Jim Alberts) Bozza; sisters, Angela (John) Ruzich, and Michele (Michael) Marocco; children, Eric (Amber) Bozza, Brian Bozza, and Rita (Wayne) Renner; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alec, Gianni, Bronte, Eli, and Jonah; and many extended family and friends.

As per his wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at the Conway Croatian Club on Saturday, February 1st, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC.,Conway.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
