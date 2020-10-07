1/1
JACQUELINE E. PENN
Jacqueline E. Penn

Economy Borough

Jacqueline E. Penn, 79, of Economy Borough, formerly of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Sewickley.

She was born on March 28, 1941, to the late Eugene and Alice (Stewart) Driscoll, Sr. Before moving to Economy Borough, she practiced nursing for over 40 years in Ohio. She was an active member of Concord Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. She had an amazing love of animals and has sadly left her beloved dog, Walker behind. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, was her husband, Carl A. Penn and a brother, Eugene J. Driscoll, Jr.

She is survived by children, Michael D. (Greta) Penn of Economy and Susan (Kevin) Warner of Pa.; grandchildren, Hayden, Miranda (fiancé, Evan) and Garrett Penn and Zachary and Erin Warner.

Friends will be received on Friday from 2 p.m. until time of funeral services at 6 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time which includes the family. Visitors are asked to be brief in paying their respects to allow others the same privilege. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed.

Private interment will be in Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested in Jacqueline's memory to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA, 15237. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
