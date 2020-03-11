Home

J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066

Jacqueline Florence (Taglieri) Higby

Jacqueline Florence (Taglieri) Higby Obituary
Jacqueline

Florence (Taglieri) Higby

New Brighton

Jacqueline Florence (Taglieri) Higby, 71, of New Brighton, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home.

Born April 20, 1948, in Rochester, a daughter of the late Cosmo and Mary (Venables) Taglieri, she was a retired RN at the Allegheny Valley School. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church of New Brighton. Her love of her life was her family and reading.

Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Nelson L. "Butch" Higby; two sons, Scott (Mary) Higby, Ellwood City, and Douglas (Angela) Higby, Slippery Rock; one daughter, Michelle (Russel) Schmidt, Beaver; seven grandchildren, S. Vincent Higby, Joshua Higby, Abigail Higby, Lindsey J. Schmidt, D.J. Higby and Tyler Higby; two brothers, Gordon (Susan) Taglieri, New Brighton, and Robert (Tim Moir) Taglieri, Philadelphia; one sister, Lisa (Robert Hanley) Altobello, New Orleans; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Lee Schmidt.A

Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com and Friday from 12 p.m. until time of Blessing service at 1:30 p.m.

Private interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Brighton.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 11, 2020
