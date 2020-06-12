Jacquelyn Harvey
1963 - 2020
Jacquelyn

Harvey

West Aliquippa

Jacquelyn Harvey, 57, of West Aliquippa, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in her home.

Born May 15, 1963, in Cleveland Ohio, the daughter of Donald Harvey of Aliquippa, and the late Catherine (Mizerak) Harvey, she was a 1981 graduate of Aliquippa High School.

Surviving are her husband of 14 years, Michael Detwiler; two daughters, Laura Harvey and Floyd Hunter, and Brittany Harvey-Phillips and Jon Bombiani; three beloved grandchildren, Kendra, Jayden, and Gianna, with one more expected; her brother, John (Marcy) Harvey; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends will be received Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of Blessing service at 2 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
JUN
13
Service
02:00 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
