Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
James A. Bohon


1950 - 2020
James A. Bohon Obituary
James A. Bohon

Brighton Township

James A. Bohon, 69, of Brighton Twp., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Born December 15, 1950, in New Brighton, he was a son of the late Clarence and Vivian Bohon. A resident of Brighton Twp. for 27 years, James retired from Pepsi Company, McKees Rocks, after a 30-year career as a driver and salesman.

James was a loving husband and devoted father, who in his spare time could be found outdoors where he enjoyed riding his quad, fishing and target shooting. Jim was fond of classic cars, frequently attending car shows and took pleasure in working on his Corvette. He was a huge football fan, a true yinzer who relished in whipping around his Terrible Towel.

James will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 38 years, Janet Dennis Bohon, Brighton Twp.; two sons, Matt (Meredith) Bohon, Industry, and Ben Bohon, Sewickley; a brother, Ralph (Robin) Bohon, New Brighton; four sisters, Jane (Paul) Smith, Monaca; Rita (Bruce) McGill, Hookstown; Susan (Fred) Polowski, Aliquippa; and Ruth Ann (Dave) Schroeder, Kentucky; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chriss Bohon.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Inurnment to follow in Beaver Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 13, 2020
