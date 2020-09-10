1/1
James A. Tritt
James A. Tritt

Ellwood City

James A. Tritt, 71, of Ellwood City, passed away due to COVID on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.

Born in Ellwood City on March 31, 1949, James was the son of the late Raymond F. and Mary B. Koach Tritt. A 1967 graduate of Riverside High School, Jim attended Youngstown State University on a track scholarship. He retired in 2015 as a project coordinator from Littell Steel Company in Fallston. James was an avid golfer and he also enjoyed bowling and playing softball.

James is survived by his children and their spouses, Mary (Brian) Hudson of Ellwood City, with whom he resided, Theresa (David) Mihalko of Ellwood City, and James (Beccy) Tritt of Melbourne, Australia; his former wife, Margaret McLaughlin Tritt of Ellwood City; eight grandchildren, Logan and Elizabeth Mihalko, Brian, Bridget and Joey Hudson, and Jimmy, Stella and Judd Tritt; two sisters, Carol Haswell and Shirley Wimer, both of Ellwood City; a brother, Donald Tritt of Zelienople; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Tritt and Betty Jean Tritt in infancy.

Due to current COVID restrictions, services for James are private.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

James' family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for all their loving care, especially Leticia Haskins.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
