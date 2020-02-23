Home

JAMES A. YOUNG Obituary
James A. Young

Chippewa Township

James A. Young, 94, of Chippewa Twp., died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Elmcroft of Chippewa.

Friends and family will be received on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where prayers will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica's Catholic Church, Chippewa. Fr. Bill Schwartz will officiate.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet on Monday at 10:45 a.m. at the cemetery to provide full military honors.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
