Or Copy this URL to Share

James Andrew Rendar



Formerly of Center and Chippewa Townships



James Andrew Rendar, 85, formerly of Center and Chippewa Townships, went home to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020.



A complete obituary will be in Sunday's paper. Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store