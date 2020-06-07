James B. Enders
James B.

Enders

Raccoon Township

James B. Enders, 68, of Raccoon Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in his home. He was born May 22, 1952, to the late William and Berniece Enders Sr.

Known as "Jim" and "J.B." among family and friends, he was retired from Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport. He served on the board of directors of the Midland American Legion Post 481 and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

While he was typically the tallest in any room, the only thing bigger than Jim's presence was his playful personality. He enjoyed hunting and camping, riding his Harley Davidson and watching old westerns. We already miss his great sense of humor, kind heart and life-of-the-party dance moves.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Candise Enders in 1997.

He is survived by his children, James C. Enders and wife Alison Lucci of Brighton Twp., Casey Enders, Robert (Jackie) Mickey and Kristy (Matt) Russin; eight grandchildren; siblings, Judy (Donald) Kearns, William (Beth Ann) Enders Jr., and Mary Ann (David) Whitehill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends will be received on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Pleasant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Raccoon Twp., followed by interment at Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Hookstown.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
