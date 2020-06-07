James (Beno) BarnesChippewaJames (Beno) Barnes, 75, of Chippewa, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice after an extended illness with his loving family by his side.He was the son of the late Stanley and Anna (Berkovic) Barnes.He was employed with American Bridge and Ross Auto Body in Ambridge. In his younger years he loved to dance to the oldies, play pool (he was known as "pool shark" by his friends) and enjoyed going to Mountaineer Park Casino.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Nearlean Barnes.He is survived by two children, Julie (Chris) Deczkowski, Raleigh, North Carolina and James Barnes, Chippewa; siblings, Richard Barnes, Orlando, Florida and Barbara (Chuck) Casto, Harmony Twp.; a granddaughter, Annabella Grace; a loving and compassionate caregiver for years, Fran Barnes, and many nieces and nephews.As per the families wishes, services were private.Arrangements entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).