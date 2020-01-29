Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bragg


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bragg Obituary
James Bragg

Monaca

James Bragg, age 60, of Monaca, born August 27, 1959, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from an apparent heart attack.

He was a graduate of Monaca High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War. Jim was a quiet and kind man. He enjoyed air shows and spending holidays and visits with his extended family. He was first employed with Hussey Copper and later as a boilermaker for Norfolk-Southern Railroad. Most recently he was employed with McConway & Torley. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Hazel (Keck) Bragg and an infant sister.

Surviving are several caring cousins.

Friends will be received on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Angela Smith officiating. Full Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.


logo

logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -