JAMES BRUCE MURPHY
James Bruce Murphy

New Brighton

On Friday, November 13, 2020, James Murphy, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 69, following a long battle with MS.

James was born on June 02, 1951, in New Brighton, Pa., to Leo and Viola (Watson) Murphy. He was a 1969 graduate of New Brighton High School. He was an employee of Littell Steel Company in Fallston, Pa. and a volunteer fire-fighter with the New Brighton Fire Department. On June 27, 1986, he married Joyce (Teets) Murphy. They raised five children together, three sons, Bryan, Craig and Jeffrey, and two daughters, Danielle and Melissa.

James was a man who loved his family and was always trying to get a laugh with his "dad jokes". He left his mark on this world and will be remembered as a kind soul with a big heart. He was a passionate supporter and sometimes critic of his beloved Pittsburgh sports teams.

James was preceded in death by his father, Leo; his mother, Viola; two brothers, William and Richard and sister, Carol.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Joyce of New Brighton; daughter, Danielle (Allen) Smail of New Brighton; son, Bryan (Sherri) Murphy of Struthers, Ohio; son Craig (Brandy) Murphy of East Palestine, Ohio and son, Jeffrey (Autumn) Murphy of Poland, Ohio and daughter, Melissa of New Brighton. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Christian Assembly Church, 6241 Tuscarawas Road, Industry, PA 15052, from 1 to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in his name to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
