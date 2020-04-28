Home

JAMES CHARLES SHADDOCK

JAMES CHARLES SHADDOCK Obituary
James Charles Shaddock

Formerly of

Economy Borough

James Charles Shaddock, age 72, formerly of Economy Borough, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from the COVID-19 at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

James was born February 4, 1948. He was preceded in death by his father James K. Shaddock.

He is survived by his loving mother, Avonelle (Poling) Shaddock; his sisters, Connee (Bart) Spagnola, Carol (Gary) Verrico, Jayne Korak and companion Glenn Sisson; brother, Mark K. Shaddock; his nieces and nephews, Kara Spagnola, Brett Spagnola (Stephanie) and Tina Verrico (Mikayla); his aunt, Audrey (Elmer), uncle, Melvin (Bert) and numerous cousins.

James graduated in 1966 from Ambridge High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a life member of the NRA, American Legion, Beaver County Conservation District and Ambridge Sportsman Club. He was also a member of Beaver County Trappers. He worked at A & S Railroad.

Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).

Memorial donations can be made in James' memory to Rehoboth Lutheran Church, 2800 Conway Wallrose Road Baden, PA 15005-2306.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Rehoboth Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 28, 2020
