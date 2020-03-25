Home

James David Klinesmith Jr.


1944 - 2020
James David Klinesmith Jr. Obituary
James David Klinesmith Jr.

Midland

James David Klinesmith Jr., 75, of Midland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 23, 2020.

Born July 20, 1944, in Rochester, Pa., he was a son of the late James and Lucy Hupp Klinesmith, Sr. Jim had retired as a diesel machinist from Norfolk and Southern Railroad after 37 years.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Frances McCracken Klinesmith; a son, Jeffrey (Glenda) Klinesmith; two daughters, Rebecca (Matt) Armstrong and Jodi (Jerry) Edmiston; a brother, William Klinesmith; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Domino.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sandra Eiler; and his grandson, Jimmy Klinesmith.

As per his wishes, private cremation services will take place.

Arrangements are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, the national leader in animal rescue and protection.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 25, 2020
