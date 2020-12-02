1/1
JAMES DOBSON ENGLISH
James Dobson English

Formerly of Beaver

James Dobson English, "Jim" died peacefully at home with his loving wife, Mary Lou English at his side on November 20, 2020, in Cumming, Georgia at the age of 87.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lou Ann English.

Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou English; daughter, Susan English Reeder; son, Alan (Adrienne) English and five grandchildren, Alexandra (Joshua) Kuepper, Melissa Reeder (Mauricio Donato), Alana English, Alden English and Alicia English.

Jim was born May 3, 1933, in Beaver Pennsylvania. He and Lou lived in Meadville Pennsylvania for over 27 years before retiring to Cumming Ga.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. May he rest in Peace and be Remembered in our Hearts.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by MCDONALD AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald & Son Funeral Home
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
770.886.9899
