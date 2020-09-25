James E. D'Itri



Formerly of Midland



James E. D'Itri, age 67, of Robinson Township, formerly of Midland, Pa., passed unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020.



Beloved husband of Celeste (Ruggeri) D'Itri; loving father of Vincent (Lindsey) D'Itri, James (Dalay) D'Itri, Jr., Elizabeth (Brent) Kramer, and Christen (Davon) Glover; Puppa of Hunter, Sebastian, Estella, Barrett, Palmer, Finnegan, and Bella; son of the late Eleanor and Vincent D'Itri; brother of Michael (Windy), Connie (Paul) Drozjibob, Dennis, Daniel, and the late Bernadette (surviving spouse Richard) Raich; also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Jim was an extremely proud '71 graduate of The Kiski School, a '75 graduate of Princeton University, and a '77 graduate of Northwestern University. Jim's career in healthcare advisory and consulting services spanned 40 years and included time at Arthur Anderson, First Consulting Group, and CSC. After retiring, Jim enjoyed traveling, cooking, entertaining with food, wine and friends, golf, and music. He was a true Renaissance man and lived life to the fullest. He loved his family so incredibly much.



Family and friends are welcome on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Private Blessing service.



Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, committal service at the cemetery chapel lawn on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1:45 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Western PA School for Blind Children, 201 N Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.



