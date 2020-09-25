1/1
James E. D'Itri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. D'Itri

Formerly of Midland

James E. D'Itri, age 67, of Robinson Township, formerly of Midland, Pa., passed unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Beloved husband of Celeste (Ruggeri) D'Itri; loving father of Vincent (Lindsey) D'Itri, James (Dalay) D'Itri, Jr., Elizabeth (Brent) Kramer, and Christen (Davon) Glover; Puppa of Hunter, Sebastian, Estella, Barrett, Palmer, Finnegan, and Bella; son of the late Eleanor and Vincent D'Itri; brother of Michael (Windy), Connie (Paul) Drozjibob, Dennis, Daniel, and the late Bernadette (surviving spouse Richard) Raich; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jim was an extremely proud '71 graduate of The Kiski School, a '75 graduate of Princeton University, and a '77 graduate of Northwestern University. Jim's career in healthcare advisory and consulting services spanned 40 years and included time at Arthur Anderson, First Consulting Group, and CSC. After retiring, Jim enjoyed traveling, cooking, entertaining with food, wine and friends, golf, and music. He was a true Renaissance man and lived life to the fullest. He loved his family so incredibly much.

Family and friends are welcome on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Private Blessing service.

Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, committal service at the cemetery chapel lawn on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Western PA School for Blind Children, 201 N Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved