James E. Dennison, Jr.



Darlington



James E. Dennison, Jr., Darlington, Pa., passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Heritage Valley Hospital, Beaver.



He was born October 22, 1960, in New Brighton, Pa.



Survivors include his mother, Helen; his brothers, Larry (Helen), Ronnie (Kay) and Eric (Hawana); sisters, Sheila (David) Frederick and Linda Zagorski and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, James Dennison, Sr; brother, Tracy Dennison and nephew, Michael Dennison.



His greatest passions were his sense of humor, fishing, and hunting.



Services will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the New Galilee Community Center. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Blawnox, Pa.



