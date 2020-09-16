1/1
James E. McMahon
James E. McMahon

Beaver

James E. McMahon, 83, of Beaver, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 14, 2020, at Lutheran Senior Life Center, Aliquippa.

Born February 3, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Patrick and Anna Mae (Newham) McMahon. James enjoyed fishing, playing chess, and listening to Jazz music. He retired from US Steel where he was an electrician. James served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1960.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas.

Surviving are two sons, Sean McMahon, Rochester, and Pete (Cheryl) McMahon, Charleroi, Pa.; granddaughter, Meadow; two brothers, Jake McMahon, Beaver Falls, and Bill (Val) McMahon, Patterson Twp.; sister, Maureen McMahon, Patterson Twp.; and several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Friends and family will be received Thursday from 12 p.m. until time of Blessing service at 2 p.m. in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, Fr. Kim J. Schreck officiating. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are required during visitation.

Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Daugherty Twp.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Lutheran Senior Life Center Foundation, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, Pa. 16063.

The family would like to thank Lutheran Senior Life Center aides for their understanding and patience with the care for Jim.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
