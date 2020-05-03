Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SCHULTHEIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES EDWARD SCHULTHEIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES EDWARD SCHULTHEIS Obituary
James Edward Schultheis

Formerly of

New Sewickley Township

It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that the family of James Edward Schultheis announces his sudden passing on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 86 in Ocala, Fla.

James was born on June 19, 1933, in Wireton, Pa., to the late George E. and Zula Z. Schultheis. He served in the U.S. Army from May 21, 1953 to May 17, 1955. In 1951 James started an apprenticeship as an electrician with IBEW Local 712 in Beaver, Pa. In 1957 he married Lois Matthews of Watertown, N.Y. and settled in New Sewickley Township. He retired in 1988 as an Inside Journeyman Wireman Electrician and moved to Ocala.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois and his brothers, Donald (Florida), and William (Louisiana).

He is survived by daughters, Janice Eastmond (Idaho), Debra Weakley (Florida) and Diane Dilov-Schultheis (Florida); grandchildren, Christopher, James, Asen, David, Clinton and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher, Faith, Felony, Axil, Kayda, Jameson and Arabella; and two brothers, Robert (Oregon) and Merle Schultheis (Pennsylvania).

James will be interred with Lois at Florida National Cemetery (Bushnell). Service and a Celebration of Life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Humane Society of Marion County Florida.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -