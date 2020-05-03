|
James Edward Schultheis
Formerly of
New Sewickley Township
It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that the family of James Edward Schultheis announces his sudden passing on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 86 in Ocala, Fla.
James was born on June 19, 1933, in Wireton, Pa., to the late George E. and Zula Z. Schultheis. He served in the U.S. Army from May 21, 1953 to May 17, 1955. In 1951 James started an apprenticeship as an electrician with IBEW Local 712 in Beaver, Pa. In 1957 he married Lois Matthews of Watertown, N.Y. and settled in New Sewickley Township. He retired in 1988 as an Inside Journeyman Wireman Electrician and moved to Ocala.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois and his brothers, Donald (Florida), and William (Louisiana).
He is survived by daughters, Janice Eastmond (Idaho), Debra Weakley (Florida) and Diane Dilov-Schultheis (Florida); grandchildren, Christopher, James, Asen, David, Clinton and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher, Faith, Felony, Axil, Kayda, Jameson and Arabella; and two brothers, Robert (Oregon) and Merle Schultheis (Pennsylvania).
James will be interred with Lois at Florida National Cemetery (Bushnell). Service and a Celebration of Life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Humane Society of Marion County Florida.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020