Or Copy this URL to Share

James Edward Thornton

June 30, 1931 - October 8, 2019

Celebrating and remembering the life, love,

kindness and legacy of our loved one. You

are gone from our presence, but forever in

our hearts and thoughts.

We love you!

In Loving Memory, your Family,

Children: Areva, Lovell (Ora),

Linda and Rodney; Grandchildren;

Great-Grandchildren; and a host of devoted

family and friends,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store