James Edward Wallace Jr.Formerly of Beaver FallsJames Edward Wallace Jr. affectionately known as Jimmy by his family and friends, was born to James E. Wallace Sr. and June Wallace on March 11, 1960, in Beaver Falls, Pa. A native from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.James was a big Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. He enjoyed basketball, exercise and thinking outside the paradigm to create original ideas that get results.James was a graduate of Big Beaver Falls Senior High School. He later continued his education and is an alum of Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, Hanover, N.H. For over 25 years, James E. Wallace, Jr. was a successful producer, agent and talent manager. His extensive body of work included casting and producing national branded content campaigns for his client, One X Studios (Urban One) with Walmart, DirecTV, AT&T, McDonalds, the U.S. Census Bureau, Toyota and CarMax. His projects have won multiple ADDY and Telly Awards. James had worked extensively over the past year and was set to announce his partnership and the launch of two new major music companies, LDM Publishing in partnership with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and J-Wall Records. Other production campaigns included PepsiCo (Cognizant) and Hyundai Motor Company, the latter for whom he has produced multiple live events such as the annual Taste of Soul Family Festival (attended by over 300,000 people as one of the largest street festivals in L.A.) and Official After Party for the annual NAACP Image Awards.James produced several Public Service Announcements and had overseen marketing and distribution for such critically acclaimed documentaries such as the Emmy nominated film "Freeway Crack in the System." James had cast and booked his clients for a wide range of projects, performances and events - clients who include Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, Cedric the Entertainer, Doug E. Fresh, Johnny Gill, Teddy Riley, Chaka Khan and Snoop Dogg. James was the CEO and Founder of World Bookings.James leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, James E. Wallace Sr. and June Wallace; four loving children, Justin C. Wallace-Bender, Jada A. Jenkins-Wallace, Dominique J. Walulik and June Wallace; a soon to be granddaughter, Princess Lena; two brothers, Robert Taylor (Vanessa) and Jason T. Wallace (Dorothy); one sister, Joy Clinkscale; four aunts, Lois Pitts, Freida Crawford, Donna McCann and Connie McCann; one uncle, Donald McCann; eight nieces and nephews, Kaisee Jacobs, Nicolette Taylor, Michelle Harvey, Leejae Taylor, Eian Clinkscale, Jason Wallace, Jr., James Wallace and Donald Wallace and a host of other family and close friends.Celebrating His Life and Legacy on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and a viewing on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by a 12 p.m. service at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA. Pastor Eugene Taylor officiating.