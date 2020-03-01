Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for James Klinesmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Eric Klinesmith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Eric Klinesmith Obituary
James Eric Klinesmith

Ohioville

James Eric Klinesmith, 26, of Ohioville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 26, 2020.

Born June 7, 1993, he was a son of Jeffrey David Sr. and Glenda Glenn Klinesmith of Industry. Jim had worked as a machinist with the railroad and loved being a father.

Surviving besides his parents, Jeff and Glenda, are his wife, Marissa Morgan Duzan Klinesmith; two cherished daughters, Jolene Ivy and Hazel Grace Klinesmith; a brother, Jeffrey David Klinesmith, Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Private services are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -