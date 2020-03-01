|
|
James Eric Klinesmith
Ohioville
James Eric Klinesmith, 26, of Ohioville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 26, 2020.
Born June 7, 1993, he was a son of Jeffrey David Sr. and Glenda Glenn Klinesmith of Industry. Jim had worked as a machinist with the railroad and loved being a father.
Surviving besides his parents, Jeff and Glenda, are his wife, Marissa Morgan Duzan Klinesmith; two cherished daughters, Jolene Ivy and Hazel Grace Klinesmith; a brother, Jeffrey David Klinesmith, Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Private services are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020